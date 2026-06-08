Arsenal expects two English clubs to show interest in attacker

Leandro Trossard is one of the players expected to leave Arsenal this summer if the club are serious about improving its squad with new additions.

The Gunners remain determined to ensure their team is in the best possible shape ahead of next season, and they recognise that some of the players who contributed to their recent success could be moved on as part of that process. Despite winning the Premier League title, Arsenal are continuing to assess areas where further improvements can be made.

Trossard was an important member of the squad and delivered several impressive performances across all competitions. However, there has long been a belief that Arsenal could strengthen their options on the left side of attack with a different profile of player.

Arsenal Consider Their Options

His main competitor for a place in the team is Gabriel Martinelli, but the Brazilian has struggled to consistently produce his best form. As a result, he has not provided the level of competition for Trossard that many expected when the pair were competing for a starting role.

This summer, Arsenal have been linked with moves for players such as Yan Diomande and Julian Alvarez. The club may need to sanction departures in order to generate funds and create space within the squad, and that could place both Trossard and Martinelli under scrutiny.

Any significant additions to the attacking department are likely to have an impact on the futures of current squad members, particularly those entering the final stages of their contracts.

Interest from Premier League Rivals

As reported by Metro Sports, Arsenal expect offers for Trossard and believe Newcastle United and Aston Villa could make serious attempts to sign him, with both clubs interested in strengthening their attacking options.

Trossard would reportedly prefer to remain at Arsenal, but he has only one season remaining on his current contract. Furthermore, there have been few indications that the club are preparing to offer him an extension.

That situation could make a summer departure increasingly likely, particularly if Arsenal receive an attractive proposal and identify suitable replacements capable of enhancing the squad for the challenges ahead.

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