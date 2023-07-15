Arsenal expert Charles Watts confirms Declan Rice is in the building…

Okay so we have had the exit statements from both David Sullivan and Declan Rice, but with Arsenal fans waiting impatiently for some official word from Arsenal regarding the record transfer deal, we have at least been reassured by the ever-reliable Charles Watts that Declan Rice has been with Arsenal all day together putting the final touches on his arrival and problably to get all the publicity blurb ready for the official unveiling and the signing ceremony.
As Watts said in his personal website: Declan Rice is at Arsenal finalising his £105 million move from West Ham.
Arsenal are yet to confirm the signing of Rice themselves, but the midfielder has spent Saturday morning at the club completing the final formalities of his record-breaking switch and completing his media duties ahead of the official announcement.
That announcement is expected some time on Saturday, with Arsenal heading off to the United States for their pre-season tour on Sunday.
That will do for me!
At last we may actually get a REAL picture of Rice in an Arsenal shirt, instead of the one I have been using up til now…..
Waiting For Declan!!! – Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL MID-SUMMER REVIEW
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
They are signings that moves the dial, it doesn’t get bigger than this.
Waiting for the news from some Saudi Arabian clubs for Partey and Elneny. We can’t have four players for one CDM position
Strange that Partey played a competitive game this week. Is it going to happen?
Maybe the offer from the Saudi Arabian club wasn’t good enough for Arsenal. I heard Juventus were also interested
Why do so many people want to see partey leave.reason his form tailed off was because he had to play every game as there was no adequate back up. Now there is
Lose Partey, the squad is weakened. Elneny is most probably being used as a minor cups player,,, but probably as a cheer leader in the dressing room
In my opinion, Partey is still our best CDM. But I don’t think Rice will play CDM in cup matches only or play in Xhaka’s position
About time. A massive statement Declan Rice has written. West Ham too have written a statement. Don’t care what price Arsenal paid for him. He’s well and truly worth it. But Arsenal still need more players. Gotta get rid of quite a few though
Regardless of the Price of Rice the whole deal stinks.
Arteta obviously tapped him up some time ago
and then the Board made Arsenal look like a bunch of Welshers with a payment problem.
Overall a good deal for Arsenal except that it certainly brings the club into disrepute
“obviously tapped him up”
There’s no way you can justify your tapping-up accusations without evidence.
Just want this over and done and get everyone into preseason ASAP. After that 1st game there’s a ton we need to work on.
The .com has put the announcement up at last