Arsenal expert confirms that Thomas Partey was “open to offers” in the summer

If you had to pick four Gunners who have contributed to the team’s successful start to the season, Thomas Partey would undoubtedly be on the list.So far this season, the Ghana international has been outstanding. In 2024, Arsenal has yet to lose a match with Thomas in the lineup. Partey’s availability in this campaign is undeniably a big bonus for the Gunners. Despite criticism, he has consistently produced strong performances this campaign.

When other midfielders, such as Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice, have missed games due to injury or red card suspension, Partey has still been available. When Arsenal didn’t have a right back to play against Southampton, he filled in.

Interestingly, Chris Wheatley suggests that the Thomas Partey, on whom Mikel Arteta has relied this season, might have left last summer. According to the journalist, the club had left the door open for the midfielder’s departure—they were ready to consider offers. He asserts that numerous teams, especially in Turkey, expressed interest in signing the Ghanaian international, and several agents actively pursued the deal, but it ultimately fell through.

Wheatley said on ShotsTV: “In the summer, I know that Arsenal were open to offers for Thomas Partey, and there were a few teams, especially in Turkey.

“Lots of agents were trying to get mandates to get the deal done for Partey. Arsenal were certainly open to letting him go in the summer.”

Based on Wheatley’s comments, I can’t help but think Arsenal were lucky Partey never left. I can’t help but wonder how Arsenal would have fared without Partey, given how influential he is.

Arsenal’s decision-makers may have been willing to let Partey leave in the summer, but they may now be eager to secure his future with the club for at least the next two years. The main concern regarding Partey has never been his ability, but rather his capacity to stay fit.

So far this season, Partey is as fit as he has ever been at the start of a season. For the first time since joining Arsenal in 2020, he has been fit to play in the opening seven league games, and he will play in his eighth consecutive league game this Saturday.

It is worth mentioning that he also appeared in Arsenal’s final five games of last season, as well as two World Cup qualifiers in the summer, before taking a break and fully participating in Arsenal’s preseason.

Surely, had Partey left in the summer, he would have left the same void Granit Xhaka left with his departure in the summer of 2023: The Swiss International was was practically irreplaceable…

Darren N

