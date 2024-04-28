Arsenal expert declares that reported bids for Vlahovic “were way off”

Arsenal fans may have just learned why Dusan Vlahovic may not be the striker the club signs this summer.

Multiple reports in winter 2022 led us to believe that Vlahovic was the ultimate Pierre Emerick Aubameyang replacement. As a result, when Juventus beat Arsenal in the swoop, many Arsenal fans were disappointed.

However, while some Gooners continue to believe that Vlahovic snubbed Arsenal for Juventus, Charles Watts has made some fascinating comments. He claims that allegations that Arsenal was desperate to sign Vlahovic were false; he was never a priority target. That was a ploy to force Juve’s hand on that deal.

“But all along, the word I was getting when speaking to people around Arsenal was that the reports were way off,” said Watts of the Vlahovic transfer saga in the winter of 2022.

Watts said on Caughtoffside: “Yes, there was some interest because he was a good player who was scoring goals – every top club around Europe was probably interested – but I was always told that that was as far as it went in terms of Arsenal. Sources I spoke to were adamant that no bids had been made and that the sense at the club was that Fiorentina and Vlahovic’s agents were using Arsenal’s name to try and get Juventus to firm up their interest and put some big money on the table, which of course they eventually did.”

Watts is still adamant that Arsenal fans should not expect a deal for Vlahovic. He reveals that the striker, who has racked up 17 goals and three assists in 31 Serie A appearances, has yet to persuade the North Londoners that he is worth the millions they would pay for him.

“I’ve not heard anything to suggest that Arsenal are looking at Vlahovic as a priority target this summer. He’s done OK at Juventus, but I’m not sure he’s done enough to convince Arsenal, or anyone else, that he would be worth the money it would probably take to get him out of Turin,” added Watts.

Tuttosport recently reported that for £52 million plus a £10 million annual wage commitment to Vlahovic, Arsenal could easily have the Serbian international lead their assault next season.

After the 2022 Arsenal-Vlahovic transfer saga, I doubt any Gunner would want to go through it again. So, do you believe Arsenal is right not to pursue Vlahovic?

Daniel O