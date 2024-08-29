Arsenal expert claims Eddie Nketiah moving to Palace is “a good deal” for everyone

Eddie Nketiah seems likely to join Crystal Palace. Last week, reports stated he was joining Nottingham Forest, but the deal never materialised (apparently the player didn’t fancy the move).

Well, the Gunner is prepared to join his long time admirers, Crystal Palace. Everything indicates that the London club and Arsenal could agree on a deal for the star. The two teams are currently discussing that transfer.

While we Gooners are looking forward to making £30 million in pure profit from the Hale End star, we must wish him the best of luck in his new venture.

Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts believes the striker will have some outstanding moments at Selhurst Park. He acknowledges that everyone (Palace, Arsenal, and the player) benefits from this swoop, but ultimately wants the striker to succeed.

“I’ll be really happy for Eddie Nketiah if the Crystal Palace deal goes through. At the time of writing this, it’s not done yet, but the expectation is that the move should go through, which will see Arsenal receive up to £30 million for the forward,” Watts said in The Daily Briefing.

“It’s a good deal for Arsenal, but I also think it’s a good deal for Palace. I can see Nketiah doing good things for them once he settles in.

“Obviously, it looked just a few days ago like he would be going to Nottingham Forest, but Nketiah decided that the move wasn’t really for him after the two clubs agreed a fee.

“Some of the reaction I saw to that decision was ridiculous, although I really shouldn’t be surprised anymore by what some people think is fine to say on social media.

“A player has every right to decide where he goes. Clearly, Nketiah didn’t think Forest was a good fit and wanted to hold out for Palace, who have long been interested in him.

“Providing this deal goes through, he will now get to stay in London as he looks to get his career gaining again. Good luck to him, I hope he does really well there and I think he will.”

Nketiah is an excellent striker; you don’t become England’s U-21 record scorer unless you’re top-tier. It is terrible that Arsenal’s revolution under Arteta has rendered him obsolete, but he now has the opportunity to rebuild his career, which he should grab with both hands.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…