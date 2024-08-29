Arsenal expert claims Eddie Nketiah moving to Palace is “a good deal” for everyone

Eddie Nketiah seems likely to join Crystal Palace. Last week, reports stated he was joining Nottingham Forest, but the deal never materialised (apparently the player didn’t fancy the move).
Well, the Gunner is prepared to join his long time admirers, Crystal Palace. Everything indicates that the London club and Arsenal could agree on a deal for the star. The two teams are currently discussing that transfer.
While we Gooners are looking forward to making £30 million in pure profit from the Hale End star, we must wish him the best of luck in his new venture.
Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts believes the striker will have some outstanding moments at Selhurst Park. He acknowledges that everyone (Palace, Arsenal, and the player) benefits from this swoop, but ultimately wants the striker to succeed.
“I’ll be really happy for Eddie Nketiah if the Crystal Palace deal goes through. At the time of writing this, it’s not done yet, but the expectation is that the move should go through, which will see Arsenal receive up to £30 million for the forward,” Watts said in The Daily Briefing.
“It’s a good deal for Arsenal, but I also think it’s a good deal for Palace. I can see Nketiah doing good things for them once he settles in.
“Obviously, it looked just a few days ago like he would be going to Nottingham Forest, but Nketiah decided that the move wasn’t really for him after the two clubs agreed a fee.
“Some of the reaction I saw to that decision was ridiculous, although I really shouldn’t be surprised anymore by what some people think is fine to say on social media.
“A player has every right to decide where he goes. Clearly, Nketiah didn’t think Forest was a good fit and wanted to hold out for Palace, who have long been interested in him.
“Providing this deal goes through, he will now get to stay in London as he looks to get his career gaining again. Good luck to him, I hope he does really well there and I think he will.”
Nketiah is an excellent striker; you don’t become England’s U-21 record scorer unless you’re top-tier. It is terrible that Arsenal’s revolution under Arteta has rendered him obsolete, but he now has the opportunity to rebuild his career, which he should grab with both hands.
Darren N
I think it is. £30 million for our homegrown player at 25-years of age is good business IMO.
We’re also getting his 100k a week wages off the wage bill.
I think overall we’ve done quite well selling homegrown players in the past few years.
Walcott £20m
Iwobi £27m
Willock £27m
ESR £34m
Martinez £15m
All of them PL quality but not top club material at the moment, none of them have set the league on fire after leaving (not counting ESR out yet), although in hindsight maybe Martinez should’ve been sold for more. Maitland-Niles should be on the list as well had Arteta sold him when he had the chance.
And before anyone points out Martinez being top quality, yes he’s quality and we would’ve been better with just him staying than the whole charade with Leno, Ramsdale, Raya roulette.
But he’s still at Villa and no other “big club” have come for him.
Martinez does not strike me as a good fit for Arteta personality profile, even outside football they seem chalk and cheese characters unlikely to get on
also let in a howler against us on the weekend, beaten at his near post by a shot outside the box that was hardly a thunderbolt, perhaps not the self-proclaimed ‘greatest goalkeeper on earth’
I doubt if anyone would dispute Martinez being “top quality”, infact many think him currently the world’s best. If he’d stayed at Arsenal we probably wouldn’t have the ridiculous goal keeper issues we now have,although I’m sure our recruiting team would tried hard to invent some.
didn’t we get £35m for the Ox too
Forgot about OX, our biggest sale ever. Good catch!