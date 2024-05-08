Arsenal expert expects Arteta to go for an established top striker rather than Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal-affiliated journalist Charles Watts is advocating for Arsenal to prioritize the signing of Alexander Isak and disregard a potential move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Arsenal’s intention to sign a striker in the summer is widely known. Rumors suggest that the Emirates stadium is considering several high-profile strikers, including Joshua Zirkzee.

Under Thiago Motta’s guidance, Zirkzee has impressed in the Italian League. While he may not be scoring headline-worthy goals just yet, he has managed to find the back of the net 11 times in 33 league games this term. However, it’s not just his goal-scoring ability that makes him valuable. Zirkzee’s overall performance, his exceptional technical skills, and his physical presence make him a striker that every head coach desires.

Interestingly, on Caught Offside, Charles Watts expresses his doubts about Zirkzee suiting Arsenal and suggests that Arsenal should consider pursuing Alexander Isak instead.

“There’s a long list of strikers who have been linked to Arsenal ahead of the summer window,” Watts said.

“Some are real big hitters, such as Alexander Isak at Newcastle and Victor Osimhen at Napoli, but there are some who are slightly less well known, with Joshua Zirkzee at Bologna one of those.

“He’s a forward Arsenal have been keeping tabs on according to some well-sourced reports.

“Arsenal’s interest in Zirkzee was first broken back in January by Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph, and it’s a link that continues to bubble away as we head towards the summer.

“He’s an interesting player, one who looks destined for a big move soon.”

He added, “I can’t pretend to be an expert on him; he’s not someone I’ve seen a lot of, but he’s clearly got a lot of potential and would add something to Arsenal’s squad that they don’t really have in attack.

“Whether he would move the needle enough for Arsenal, though, at this point, I’m not sure.

“I feel Arsenal are at a point now where any big money signings really need to come in and improve the squad immediately, and I’m not sure Zirkzee does that.

“It would be a case of buying potential, and while there is always room for that, Arsenal really need a forward who will come in and hit the ground running.

“That’s why I still feel they should throw everything at getting Isak out of Newcastle.”

Isak has continued to prove himself as one of the top strikers in the Premier League this season.

He has scored an impressive 20 goals in just 27 games, placing him just behind Chelsea’s Cole Palmer with 21 goals and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland with 25 goals in the PL top scorers list.

Arsenal could greatly benefit from a signing that immediately strengthens their attack, and Isak, with his proven track record, could be the perfect fit.

According to reports, Newcastle may make significant player sales this summer to address their financial situation and comply with the FFP and Premier League PSR. With a reasonable bid for his swoop, Arsenal could just secure the services of the Swedish hitman.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.