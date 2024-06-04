Arsenal expert reveals Arteta’s transfer dilemma based around Declan Rice

Arsenal looking to bolster midfield with a player to compliment Rice

The Arsenal specialist James McNicholas at The Athletic has reported that Arsenal will be looking to bolster their midfield by bringing in either a number 6 or and 8 to try compliment Declan Rice, but haven’t decided which position to go for yet.

It will all depend on the role Rice is set to play in the middle next season. James has reported that at this present time Arsenal are leaning towards a number 6 so Rice can stay in the number 8 role but with the market looking tight this summer, they may have to go for a 8 instead.

For me, Rice is a number 6, I think he plays the number 6 role better than the 8, don’t get me wrong, he’s a versatile midfielder and I think he can and will be happy to play wherever he is needed but for me, I just like him in a deeper role, controlling the game and having the time to create chances. His vision is incredible, always seems to know where his teammates are or are going to be and makes passes that most players wouldn’t even dream of trying.

I do think we should be building our squad around a player like Rice though, he’s going to be here for a long time and the way he has settled into the side has made him one of our most important players. I always saw a lot of potential in Rice at West Ham and I knew he would come to Arsenal and shine, but I didn’t expect him to become so important, so soon, but our best plan of action would be to build our team around him and his calmness in the middle.

We know that Arteta wants business done early so that he doesn’t have to worry about players integrating themselves at the start of the season, he wants as much business done as possible before the pre-season matches start, so everyone can bond and settle in with each other, in time for the start of the season.

Although I think Rice is better in the 6 position, he has proved he can play anywhere in midfield and if bringing in a talented young midfielder to compliment him in the middle, even if it is a 6, I think he will be able to make it work.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

