Arsenal expert reveals Arteta’s transfer dilemma based around Declan Rice

Arsenal looking to bolster midfield with a player to compliment Rice
The Arsenal specialist James McNicholas at The Athletic has reported that Arsenal will be looking to bolster their midfield by bringing in either a number 6 or and 8 to try compliment Declan Rice, but haven’t decided which position to go for yet.
It will all depend on the role Rice is set to play in the middle next season. James has reported that at this present time Arsenal are leaning towards a number 6 so Rice can stay in the number 8 role but with the market looking tight this summer, they may have to go for a 8 instead.
For me, Rice is a number 6, I think he plays the number 6 role better than the 8, don’t get me wrong, he’s a versatile midfielder and I think he can and will be happy to play wherever he is needed but for me, I just like him in a deeper role, controlling the game and having the time to create chances. His vision is incredible, always seems to know where his teammates are or are going to be and makes passes that most players wouldn’t even dream of trying.
I do think we should be building our squad around a player like Rice though, he’s going to be here for a long time and the way he has settled into the side has made him one of our most important players. I always saw a lot of potential in Rice at West Ham and I knew he would come to Arsenal and shine, but I didn’t expect him to become so important, so soon, but our best plan of action would be to build our team around him and his calmness in the middle.
We know that Arteta wants business done early so that he doesn’t have to worry about players integrating themselves at the start of the season, he wants as much business done as possible before the pre-season matches start, so everyone can bond and settle in with each other, in time for the start of the season.
Although I think Rice is better in the 6 position, he has proved he can play anywhere in midfield and if bringing in a talented young midfielder to compliment him in the middle, even if it is a 6, I think he will be able to make it work.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
I agree. He did well last season, returning the most productive scoring haul of his career, but his defensive contributions are by far and away his strongest asset and we should absolutely play into it. He is good going forward but actual quite limited when compared to players such as Bruno Guimaraes, who excel at both the offensive and defensive aspects.
We are not going to find too many defensive midfielders as good as Rice because he is just so good at it. There are other good ones like João Palhinha, but they are few are far between. Which leaves players like Zubimendi, who are deep lying playmakers in the mold of Jorginho, rather than actual proper DMs.
My choice would be Amadou Onana. Whilst his technical ability is inferior compared to players like Jorginho, Partey, and even Zinchenko, who could and should play a deep midfield role, Onana at 21 and 6’4″ is a very attractive prospect and could be a great partner to Declan Rice. His defensive graft is admirable and with his height and physicality he would pose a real offer since threat, too.
Rice covers 6 and 8 so well when you look at his stats. I still would like to see White or Timber trialed in the DM role ( a lil stones-esk style ). I am not suggesting this should be the answer for the transfer window and a midfielder is needed to be bought in but I also would like to see us playing some of our more versatile players in these positions to try them… Who would have guessed white being one of the best RBs in the league, not many.
Trust in Edu and Arteta with their process and selection!
Just sign Bruno and then we have two players that can play both positions very well. They are intelligent players and can interchange during the game, just like Arteta want. It will be perfect.