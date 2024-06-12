Arsenal expert says Arsenal can forget about buying any more players from Man City

According to reports, Julian Alvarez wants to quit his periphery role at Manchester City and re-establish himself as a first-team player elsewhere. Reports suggested that the “Cityzens” would entertain bids exceeding £80 million for the World Cup champion.

Over the weekend, we discussed whether Arsenal should test Manchester City’s resolve to keep Alvarez by making a bid for his services.

Just when we were optimistic that someone had relayed our transfer request to the Gunners’ decision-maker, a significant revelation about the Alvarez swoop has surfaced. According to the Gunners expert Charles Watts, Manchester City would not agree for Arsenal to sign Alvarez or any of their players.

Mikel Arteta’s project eventually took off in the summer of 2022, when they recruited Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko from City. The two energized Arsenal and helped them compete for the league. Since then, Arsenal has given the Manchester Blues a tough time in the title race over the last two seasons.

Arsenal is now a better team, with only one or two quality players standing between them and the top spot. Manchester City, aware of their role in Arsenal’s success, must believe it would be foolish to sell more players to the North Londoners in order to strengthen them, according to Charles Watts writing in CaughtOffside. As a result, Watts believes City will not entertain any offers from Arsenal.

“I just don’t see any way that Manchester City would sell a player to Arsenal this summer, especially one as talented as Julian Alvarez,” Watts said.

“City see Arsenal as genuine challenges now. They didn’t when they sanctioned the deals for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko two years ago, but that view has changed, for obvious reasons.

“We saw it last summer when Arsenal touched base to ask about Joao Cancelo – City made it clear they would not do business with them again and I can’t see that changing this time around, given how closely matched the two teams now are.

“Alvarez is a quality player, but if he does end up leaving City this summer, we won’t be seeing him pitch up at the Emirates, even if there is a need and a desire for a top signing up front.”

Arsenal’s striker quest is becoming more difficult by the day. Victor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, and Alexander Isak are all strikers who have been widely linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but those deals never materialised. For sure, Arsenal’s quest for a striker remains a mystery, but they just have to sign one, which is what makes it intriguing.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.