Arsenal expert says Arteta is no longer worried about Saliba getting another injury

William Saliba played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League season. While some Gooners refer to him as Mr. Reliable, others express anxiety, fearing an excessive reliance on the 22-year-old. These worried Gooners even believe that signing his backup this summer would have helped the team.
But is there really a need to sign a backup for the Frenchman?
According to Charles Watts, Arsenal’s decision-makers believe Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, and Ben White are capable candidates for the right-sided central defence (and so capable Saliba backups).
On his YouTube channel Watts claimed: “I’ve always been told that between Tomiyasu, White and Timber, they’re seen as the Saliba cover. I’ve been told the left side is more something Arsenal are going to look into if they can. If a defender comes, it’ll be a left-sided one.”
That said, I think these comments ease the anxiety about the dilemma Arsenal would have been in without Saliba. The thought of missing him doesn’t sit well with many Gooners, given that the last time he was unavailable for the Gunners, they struggled to sustain the title race.
Aside from their struggles at left back last season, Watts’ comments have further elucidated their links to players such as Ajax’s Jorrel Hato and Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu, who could potentially aid them on the left side. Ultimately, the decision-makers at the club should also understand why there is a push to sign Italy’s Euros standout, Ricardo Calafiori.
Ultimately, as important as Saliba has become to this Arsenal club, there is comfort in knowing that he has a backup. Perhaps Arteta now needs to be brave and try out these alternatives at RCB even when Saliba is fit so that he can have enough rest to be fresh for big games.
Darren N
