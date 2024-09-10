Arsenal expert says Raya will improve even more now Ramsdale has left

Reducing tension in Arsenal’s goalkeeping department has undoubtedly been beneficial.

Charles Watts said Raya was not at his best due to the Ramsdale battle and the situation, as some felt the Englishman was unfairly dropped after two great seasons at the Emirates Stadium.

On his Inside Arsenal YouTube channel, Watts said: “His [Raya’s] fantastic start to the season that he is enjoying, obviously, he’s firmly established at Arsenal now as the No. 1. I think we are just going to see him improve, improve, improve.

“I honestly felt we wouldn’t see the best of David Raya until Aaron Ramsdale departed. Just because of that whole situation, I don’t think it helped either ‘keeper. I don’t think it helped Aaron Ramsdale when he came in for the few appearances he got.

“I don’t think either ‘keeper was able to play at their very best, until one of them went.”

Watts claims are accurate; once the England international was removed from the equation, Raya performed admirably. The ex-Brentford star has been a source of joy for the Gunners this new season, as evidenced by his superior goalkeeping in wins over Wolves and Aston Villa, as well as a draw against Brighton. The Gunners would have easily lost those games if Raya had not made the unfathomable saves. He makes saves with surety, and his forward passes are precise and confident.

From the start of the season until now, he has shown no signs of neglect, loss of alertness, or lack of concentration, whether for Arsenal or the national team! Surely, no one can complain about David Raya’s number one status anymore.

Daniel O

