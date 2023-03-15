Arsenal expert says “Tierney is a player who is really open to leaving the club this summer”

When Arsenal acquired Oleks Zinchenko last summer, no one anticipated it would be the end of Kieran Tierney’s career at the Emirates.

Back then, it was unclear whether Arteta was signing Zinchenko as his first choice, but months later, it is obvious as day that when both Zinchenko and Tierney are fit, the 2022 summer acquisition will start as Arteta’s first choice at left back.

Tierney is now faced with a decision: should he remain a squad player and be part of these great Arsenal days, or should he go elsewhere and do what he likes to do, play regular football? The 25-year-old is likely to leave Arsenal, and according to Chris Wheatley, not even the Premier League title will persuade him to stay. “The Scottish left-back is admired by Newcastle, Eddie Howe wants to sign him; he wanted to sign him when he was at Celtic, but he went to Arsenal instead.

“Tierney is a player who is really open to leaving the club this summer because he’s not had enough game time. He’s on course to win the league with Arsenal as things stand, but I don’t think that will affect his decision too much because he wants to be the number one left-back wherever he plays,” Wheatley said on the National World YouTube Channel.

I guess there will be many who will be hurt by Tierney’s departure if it goes through, but it may be the best course of action for Arsenal and the fullback. How things have changed: At this time last year, no one would have imagined Tierney leaving because he was seen as future captain material, but now he could leave.

Darren N