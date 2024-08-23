Arsenal experts suggests Arteta could spring a Nico Williams surprise on deadline day (like Partey)

Nico Williams is a player the Gooners should keep an eye out for in the final days of this summer transfer window.

David Ornstein recently claimed on the Duncan Castle podcast, “The winger Arteta and Arsenal really like is Nico Williams, but the player is coveted by everybody. He is on a high wage, which will only increase if he moves to PL. Bilbao have a RC (release clause) that must be paid in full, and very few players leave the club.”

And another Arsenal source, Charles Watts, has also revealed that Arsenal is still open about a Nico Williams swoop, saying: “Nobody ever told me that the interest in Nico Williams was over, he’s a player Arsenal absolutely love. He has a release clause that can be activated at any time, I haven’t heard anything is imminent but it was the same with Thomas Partey.”

The comments above indicate that Arsenal’s interest in Nico Williams is still strong; he has a following at the Emirates Stadium. Given the winger’s £49 million release clause, which can be activated at any time, can the Gunners overlook this transfer opportunity?

Surely, if Nico Williams is ready to join Arsenal, they must sign him and give him the bumper deal he so desires. He is a difference-maker and will undoubtedly see Arsenal become title favorites. Back in 2020, Arsenal startled everyone by activating Thomas Partey’s release clause on deadline day.

Could Arsenal adopt the same strategy (activating Williams’ release clause on deadline day) to defeat all of the European heavyweights who were salivating at the idea of him joining their squad?

