Arsenal expert tells Arteta he needs two attackers in January – But not Rashford

Arsenal’s attack really hasn’t been performing at its best. We really need to see some changes there. Charles Watts, an Arsenal expert, has suggested that Mikel Arteta should consider signing two attackers during the winter transfer window.

Watts thinks the Raheem Sterling deal hasn’t gone as expected, and Arteta probably knows that too, which is why he doesn’t even consider playing him, even when he’s in need of goals. If Sterling had been a success, he says Arsenal would have just needed to go for one attacker, but now it looks like a double attacker signing is necessary.

Watts told Caught Offside, “The fact that Sterling doesn’t even seem to be considered for minutes now, even when the team is desperately in need of a goal, really shows that the squad is probably two attacking players short in terms of where it needs to be.”

Which attackers do you think Arsenal should go after?

In the past few days, as Arsenal’s attack has had a tough time generating goal-scoring chances from open play, several attackers have been rumoured to be in line for a move to Arsenal.Even so, Watts believes Arsenal should steer clear of Marcus Rashford when it comes to bolstering their attack.

Reports suggest that Manchester United is considering letting the Englishman go in the winter. Some see it as a transfer opportunity, but Watts says it’s not the case for Arsenal. He doesn’t perceive a significant difference between the Arsenal-Sterling move and the Arsenal-Rashford move, given that the United player appears to have lost his spark.

He believes that Rashford is struggling at Manchester United, and Arsenal shouldn’t take a chance on him with the expectation that he will turn things around.

In reference to the Rashford transfer opportunity, he enquired, “Do I believe he could present an opportunity for Arsenal? I don’t think so, to be honest. I’m just not sure he’s what they need.

“If he was still the Rashford of a couple of years ago, then my thoughts would be different. But if that was the case, then he would be playing week in, week out for United right now.

“But he’s not, and there’s a reason for that. So if Arsenal, or anyone else, were to move for him in January, then they would be doing so in the hope that he could rediscover his best form again.

“It would just be a bit of a gamble. Similar to what Arsenal did with Raheem Sterling in the summer, and that’s certainly not been a gamble that has paid off.”

Arsenal should really be cautious about who they sign, given they need someone who can instantly boost their attacking game. If they don’t do that, it’ll be on Arteta, given it is just the attack holding them back.

