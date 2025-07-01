Arsenal explore summer move for FC Porto winger

Arsenal have reportedly made exploratory contact with Porto over a potential move for Brazilian winger Pepe. According to Portuguese publication Record, the Gunners reached out to understand the conditions of a possible summer deal, though Porto have made it clear they will not consider a loan without a fee attached.

The 28‑year‑old endured a difficult 2024/25 campaign and is now thought to be open to leaving the Estádio do Dragão after four years in Portugal. His versatility and experience have caught the eye of Arsenal’s technical team as they intensify their search for forward cover.

A winger, as well as a no.9, are at the top of Arsenal’s priority list in this summer transfer window. Strong links have already been made with Rodrygo of Real Madrid, as well as Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams but both deals are proving difficult.

Tactical benefits of Pepe for Arsenal

Pepe is primarily right‑footed and has spent much of his time in Portugal playing on the right flank, using his compact stature to great effect. However, he is also comfortable on the left, which would give Arsenal the flexibility to reinforce both wide positions simultaneously. His ability to operate across the front line could reduce the physical burden on Bukayo Saka and provide reliable competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

A potential arrival of a utility winger like Pepe would therefore “kill two birds with one stone” and help balance minutes across the squad as the season progresses . That said, questions remain over whether his recent form, and his output, match Arsenal’s requirements. His best statistical season to date was in 2023/24, when he scored eight goals and provided eight assists. While respectable, these numbers may not meet the demands of a club pushing for silverware.

Concerns over price and recent form

Pepe’s dip in form last term, coupled with a reported £64 million release clause in his contract, raises concerns. For a player Arsenal may sign as squad depth, such a premium could prove prohibitive . Alternatively, they may prefer to allow the release clause to expire and revisit the deal on more favourable terms next year, though that would involve risking interest from rival clubs.

Regardless of the outcome, Arsenal’s interest demonstrates their intent to reinforce the flanks this summer. Letting Martinelli and Trossard drive the wings alone would leave them vulnerable to fatigue after long campaigns and heavy involvement in league and European action.

Gooners, what do you make of Pepe as a left‑ or right‑wing option? Would his versatility be worth the fee?

Benjamin Kenneth

