Arsenal exploring all options to sort out Aubameyang’s future

Arsenal has a dilemma they need to resolve in regards to the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The striker remains the highest-scoring player since he joined the club, and he would be valuable to the team again if he is brought back into the squad.

He may have played his last game for the club this year, but ESPN claims Arsenal believes they can still reintegrate him back into the fold.

However, the club has also opened the door for him to leave if a suitable offer is received.

Barcelona and Juventus are two top European clubs who want to sign him, but either would struggle with the wages he currently earns at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad to see Auba in this situation, but his previous disciplinary problems meant he was going to be in this position sooner or later.

The striker is one of the best players in his position in Europe, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if other clubs push to sign him.

However, Arsenal might have to shoulder most of his wages before he can leave for another club next month and that in itself may be enough to persuade the club not to sell.