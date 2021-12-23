Arsenal exploring all options to sort out Aubameyang’s future

Arsenal has a dilemma they need to resolve in regards to the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The striker remains the highest-scoring player since he joined the club, and he would be valuable to the team again if he is brought back into the squad.
He may have played his last game for the club this year, but ESPN claims Arsenal believes they can still reintegrate him back into the fold.
However, the club has also opened the door for him to leave if a suitable offer is received.
Barcelona and Juventus are two top European clubs who want to sign him, but either would struggle with the wages he currently earns at the Emirates.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is sad to see Auba in this situation, but his previous disciplinary problems meant he was going to be in this position sooner or later.
The striker is one of the best players in his position in Europe, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if other clubs push to sign him.
However, Arsenal might have to shoulder most of his wages before he can leave for another club next month and that in itself may be enough to persuade the club not to sell.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Fact is, he is no longer one of the best in Europe and as such it will be extremely difficult to unload him.As Xhavi said last week, Auba can cause problems in space but I am looking for players who can operate in tight situations.Not much space going around in the EPL either with more and more teams turning to defensive back three systems to overcome a lack of real quality elsewhere.I am glad we have not gone down this route and I hope our young talented players are given an opportunity to express themselves going forward.Even if we were to forego a transfer fee, I’m afraid it will be difficult to move on Auba, and reintegration may be the only option for us.
Unless they do what they did with Ozil…. freeze him out and give innuendos as to the reason why.
That seems to be the way MA deals with high profile players, pay their salary, put them on gardening leave and then give them away for nothing.