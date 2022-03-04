Arsenal extend lead at top of WSL with another 4-0 win

Arsenal Women extend lead at top of table!

After a little dip at the beginning of the year the Arsenal Women have seemed to have found their form at just the right time. Well we hope so!

Just a few days after dispatching Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup, the women were in action again as their attentions turned back to the Women’s Super League.

We were in action against sixth placed Reading, a tough game on paper given the positions in the table, yet an Arsenal win was never really in doubt once that first goal had gone in after just 22 minutes.

And it was three goals in twelve first half minutes from Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe and Leah Williamson that meant we went in at the break 3-0 up. Surely a surprise result in 45 minutes given how Reading have done so far this season!

Out we came in the second half and never looked in trouble. We dominated and played well and the three points were sealed when Stina Blackstenius wrapped up the game on the 72 minute for another 4-0 win and another three points in the bag.

Reading barely troubled us though and yes they had some chances but it seemed as though the two quick fire goals in the space of two minutes in the first half, followed by a third, twelve minutes later were enough to knock the stuffing out of Reading and a fight back was never on the cards.

So we sit pretty at the top of the table for now, five points clear of second placed Chelsea whom have played two games less.

We have done our bit and now it is over to Chelsea to see whether they can keep up with us or whether they will drop points.

Well here’s hoping it’s the latter and we get comfortably on our way to lifting that WSL title this season as it will be no less than we deserve!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

