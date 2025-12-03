Arsenal extend Premier League lead with win over Brentford

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League this evening, a result shaped by a goal and an assist from Mikel Merino. After the draw at Chelsea, Arsenal required a return to winning form, and this match provided an important opportunity to regain momentum. Several adjustments were made to the starting XI, and the team approached the contest with clear intent.

Early Breakthrough and First Half Developments

Brentford are one of the trickiest sides to face in the league, so an early goal was essential. Arsenal achieved this when Merino found the net, rewarding the manager’s decision to keep him in the team despite Viktor Gyokeres’ return to fitness. The goal forced Brentford out of their defensive structure, and they soon created problems for Arsenal, with David Raya producing an excellent save to preserve the lead. Arsenal appeared prepared for Brentford’s reaction and maintained strong defensive organisation while dominating possession.

Towards the end of the first half, Jurrien Timber, who had initially been rested, was required to enter the match following an injury to Cristhian Mosquera. Arsenal’s ongoing misfortune with injuries resurfaced, yet the team stayed focused and continued to push for control of the game.

Second Half Control and Decisive Finish

After the interval, Arsenal resumed with the same level of authority, working hard to find a second goal. The breakthrough did not arrive immediately, and Brentford responded by making several substitutions in an attempt to shift the momentum. Arsenal also made changes, and the team appeared even stronger than in the opening period, displaying improved cohesion and attacking sharpness.

The decisive moment came late in the match when Bukayo Saka scored the second goal, finishing a move created by a superb assist from Merino. His influence at both ends of the pitch ensured Arsenal collected a well-deserved victory and restored confidence following their previous draw.