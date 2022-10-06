Arsenal extend the Adidas shirt partnership on a long term deal to everyone’s benefit

There were many jubilant Arsenal fans when it was announced back in 2019 that the Gunners were returning to Adidas after for their team shirts after 25 years without any partnership. The response from the fans has been extremely positive with the new designs from Adidas, and it is extremely good news that the partnership has now been extended for the long term, with the new deal now set to last until 2030.

It is extremely quick and easy for fans to get hold of their favourite shirts nowadays, and with the new Adias designs they are selling like hotcakes, but in this day and age you don’t need to trek to London to visit The Armoury any more, you can simply order online, and with the easy modern package tracking options available, you now know exactly where your delivery is in every step of the way.

But the pleasure of buying these new designs from Adidas are not just making the punters happy, Arsenal are also using the profits from shirt sales for the good of the community, and there are new iniatives springing up all the time. As Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, Juliet Slot, said: “We’re delighted to agree a new partnership with adidas until 2030. The long-term nature of our extension means there’s a real commitment to build on this brilliant collaboration, with a strong focus on growing women’s football and developing our sustainability strategy.

“Since we’ve been reunited, we’ve driven initiatives and investment in our local communities, and developed exciting and bold product ranges for our players and supporters alike. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made together and we’re excited to take our partnership forward.”

Obviously things have been difficult for the “core” Arsenal fans in the traditional local catchment areas of Islington and Highbury, and with the trauma of Covid and the disadvantages caused by the dreaded lockdown, and of course we now have the awful cost-of-living crisis on top of everything, Arsenal have been active in giving relief to the local communities, with food buses and especially helping out with sports facilities for young children, which of course is something they hold dear and help with via the Arsenal Foundation. In fact 5 GBP from the sale of each home shirt has been donated to that charitable organisation recently as well.

The good news is that Adidas is totally on board with that as well. Their Chief Executive Officer, Kasper Rorsted, added: “The work we have done with Arsenal has broken new ground in football partnerships and both on and off the pitch Arsenal continues to be at the forefront of the sport. We’re truly excited to continue to support both the men’s and women’s teams, delivering the very best for the athlete.

“We believe in helping the local community in London, investing in the causes and issues that matter most to them, and through exciting products and authentic storytelling, we’re looking forward to celebrating the rich and diverse Arsenal fanbase globally in the years ahead.”

So all-in-all this is a win-win situation for both the fans, the club and all the local and worldwide Arsenal communities.

Are you happy that Arsenal have extended with Adidas?