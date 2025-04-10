Arsenal extend their Champions League record with the win against Real Madrid

Arsenal have extended their club record for goals in the UEFA Champions League following their 3-0 victory over Real Madrid earlier this week.

The Gunners delivered an emphatic second-half performance, overwhelming the Spanish giants and securing a significant advantage ahead of the second leg. While a more challenging contest awaits in the return fixture, the Gunners can, for now, take great pride in their achievement.

The win not only placed Arsenal in a strong position in the tie, but it also marked a historic moment for the club in terms of goalscoring. According to Arsenal Media, the three goals scored in that match increased their total for the current Champions League campaign to 28 – the highest number the club has ever managed in a single season of the competition.

This tally surpasses their previous record of 21 goals, achieved during the 2010/2011 campaign. While Arsenal recorded a higher goals-per-game average in that season – 2.63 compared to the current rate of 2.55 – this difference is attributed to the revised format of the competition. The introduction of the League phase in this campaign has resulted in more fixtures than the traditional group stage, offering additional opportunities to score.

Nonetheless, the accomplishment reflects Arsenal’s growing attacking strength on the European stage. Despite a significant portion of their goal tally coming from the nine scored against PSV, the overall consistency and potency of the side’s forward line cannot be ignored.

With the second leg still to play, Arsenal have an opportunity not only to progress further in the competition but also to extend their goalscoring record. Their attacking output this season demonstrates a marked evolution under Mikel Arteta, and if the team maintains this level of performance, further milestones may yet be achieved.

Supporters will be hopeful that this momentum continues, as Arsenal look to secure a place in the latter stages of the competition and, potentially, challenge for European silverware.