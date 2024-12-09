Arteta shouting instructions v Fulham
Arsenal extended their unbeaten streak in London derbies in 2024 to 9 out of 9

Arsenal got back to Premier League action yesterday with a trip to take on Fulham at the Cottage. Unluckily and frustratingly for us, we could not get the win over the line as the London based side held us to a one all draw. We would’ve been shocked by how they took the lead in the 10th minute completely against the run of play with their first foray forward.

We couldn’t reply up until early in the second period where we managed to level through another brilliantly worked corner. We couldn’t really create much after that leveller, but we thought we had the win in the bag a few minutes from stoppage time only for it to be ruled out for offside. The draw was certainly two points dropped in the context of our season.

Regardless of that however, gooners will be a bit happy to know that we’ve stretched our unbeaten streak in London derbies this calender year. Since our derby loss to Fulham on new year’s eve of 2023, Arsenal have since gone on to not lose a derby encounter throughout 2024. Our draw against Fulham meant that we are now nine games unbeaten in such encounters with a very impressive record of seven wins and two draws. We have one left against Crystal Palace before the end of the year so we will be going for 10/10!

A draw wasn’t the result we all wanted, we would’ve been crushed by it, however we still have every bit of chance of winning the title as Liverpool. Winning more London derbies ahead will be crucial to that chance, hopefully we can maximize it by stretching the run for as long as possible.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

  1. What is the significance of London Derbies? Liverpool for a start do not play ANY. And I am sorry, have you not heard of a handicap? We are potentially 9 points behind Liverpool and that does NOT give us the same chance as Liverpool. The article doesn’t make sense. It says how good it is we haven’t lost a London derby and then ends with, it was a disappointing draw.🤔

  2. Very disappointed with the draw, but we have every chance to get back to winning ways and continue our winning streak. Can’t tell with our rival(s) 😕

