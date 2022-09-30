Arsenal extends an important and key partnership until 2030

Arsenal has announced an extension to its partnership with Adidas until 2030.

The German kit maker became the club’s current outfitter in the 2019/2020 season, a reunion after 25 years.

They have partnered to produce some eye-catching jerseys and product ranges since then.

The Gunners have been satisfied with the relationship so far, and have extended their agreement with them.

Arsenal announced this development on its website and says there would be an increased focus on the women’s team.

They write: “The extended partnership will have an increased focus on Arsenal Women with enhanced marketing rights that will bring greater global exposure for the team and players – continuing our joint commitment to drive the women’s game forward.

“The ambition builds on our collaboration with adidas by Stella McCartney this year which saw the launch of a bespoke travel range for the women’s team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adidas is one of the best outfitters in the world and it has been a pleasure to work with them.

Some of their designs for jerseys and other collections have been amazing, and we expect them to continue delivering excellent ideas.

This collaboration would benefit everyone and the focus on the women’s team shows we are a progressive side that values inclusiveness.