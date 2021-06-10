Arsenal extension offered for exit-linked forward

Arsenal have offered Eddie Nketiah a new contract, despite rumours that he could be set to leave the club.

The 22 year-old has enjoyed very little first-team football this season, in contrast to his opening months of working under Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah is being linked with a potential move away from the Emirates, but the North London club may well have other ideas.

TheAthletic claims that the Gunners have tabled a new contract for Eddie, which could well lead to a loan deal for the upcoming campaign.

The report claims that the hierarchy could well have been inspired by Joe Willock’s impressive spell with Newcastle this season, and allowing him to leave temporarily could boost his value, but that would be pointless unless they could agree a new contract.

They also add however that Nketiah is unlikely to agree to a new deal whilst his future with the club remains uncertain, with Folarin Balogun likely to be challenging for minutes in the new season also.

Balo signed a new deal in recent months despite offers from overseas, and he will surely have been given assurances of minutes within the first-team.

Could Nketiah agree to a new deal with the intention of spending 12 months out on loan next season?

Patrick