Arsenal reportedly remain keen on the potential transfer of RB Leipzig’s talented young defender Dayot Upamecano.

The French starlet looks an outstanding young talent after a series of impressive displays in the Bundesliga, and could surely provide Arsenal with a much-needed upgrade on the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

However, football.london report that the Gunners could face competition from big names like Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in any transfer battle over Upamecano.

We’ve been linked with Upamecano before by the Daily Star, who stated the 21-year-old could already be worth as much as £50million to prise away from Leipzig.

With William Saliba already set to return to the Emirates Stadium from his loan back at Saint-Etienne, it remains to be seen if we will be ready to invest such an amount in another young centre-back so quickly.

However, it’s encouraging to read football.london generally claim there could be wholesale changes to the Arsenal squad this summer after what you have to admit has been a pretty dire season.