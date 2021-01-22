Arsenal eye deal to sign Champions League winning left-back

Arsenal are eyeing a deal to sign Ryan Bertrand from Southampton this month.
The Gunners allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave to join Schalke on loan until the end of the season, leaving just Kieran Tierney as the only out-and-out option at left-back in the squad.
Mikel Arteta admitted this in his recent press conference, whilst adding that players such as Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were options for the role if needed.
Arsenal are supposedly on the lookout for a new left-back however, and the Standard claims we are eyeing 31 year-old Bertrand, who previously came through the ranks at Chelsea.
The defender was the first player to make his Champions League debut in the final of the competition, when Roberto Di Matteo opted to play him in an advanced winger role against Bayern Munich back in 2012, but failed to earn himself a regular role at the club in the coming seasons, and eventually left for Southampton.
Since moving south to Hampshire, the defender has emerged as one of the most consistent in his role for years to come, and has been linked with moves over the years, only to stay put.
The only thing to deny him a regular run in the Saints first team has been the odd injury, and he would be a great option for any top side personally.
Bertrand could well be available on the cheap however, with his contract set to expire in the summer, when he could leave the club for free, and I would love to see him come in and provide strong back-up to Tierney, as well as being decent competition for the first-team role.
Am I alone in rating Bertrand highly enough to contend with Tierney for a role?
Too old but can do the job in the short term.
I would love to see this deal happened.
I can only hope this is another ridiculous rumour…nothing quite says loser move more than when we prop-up a player by talking about his exploits in 2012…imagine if we sent Kols on a 6 month loan so that we actually had to get a replacement loan from an over-ager no less…this is starting to look like an old school Wenger January transfer window…the only way this could be happening is if Kols was the leaking info weasel, which is plausible considering his role as Ozil’s protector, otherwise this would be ANOTHER pathetic decision…
Ignore the headline then. He’s been a solid EPL LB for majority of his career. Tierney is the starting LB. Bertrand is good cover. Are you expecting us to get Alaba or Davies? He’d essentially be another Cedric signing and just help out if KT picks up an injury or we have a packed schedule. We already have a starting LB position sorted. Strange how people are reacting to some of our signings/rumors today. They are all good moves. Bigger moves will happen in the summer.
As a proper left back cover for Tierney, he would be perfect in my opinion – as long as we offer him a rolling one year contract and his salary isn’t too high.
Must say, if the two rumours are true, Edu/Mikel will have had a very good window, with all positions covered.
EPL experienced, always been a solid player. Homegrown… this would be a smart move. As ken said, all depends on salary tho. Have to avoid crazy wages for these guys. I hope this gets done though. Would be a smart addition.