Arsenal eye deal to sign Champions League winning left-back

Arsenal are eyeing a deal to sign Ryan Bertrand from Southampton this month.

The Gunners allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave to join Schalke on loan until the end of the season, leaving just Kieran Tierney as the only out-and-out option at left-back in the squad.

Mikel Arteta admitted this in his recent press conference, whilst adding that players such as Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were options for the role if needed.

Arsenal are supposedly on the lookout for a new left-back however, and the Standard claims we are eyeing 31 year-old Bertrand, who previously came through the ranks at Chelsea.

The defender was the first player to make his Champions League debut in the final of the competition, when Roberto Di Matteo opted to play him in an advanced winger role against Bayern Munich back in 2012, but failed to earn himself a regular role at the club in the coming seasons, and eventually left for Southampton.

Since moving south to Hampshire, the defender has emerged as one of the most consistent in his role for years to come, and has been linked with moves over the years, only to stay put.

The only thing to deny him a regular run in the Saints first team has been the odd injury, and he would be a great option for any top side personally.

Bertrand could well be available on the cheap however, with his contract set to expire in the summer, when he could leave the club for free, and I would love to see him come in and provide strong back-up to Tierney, as well as being decent competition for the first-team role.

Am I alone in rating Bertrand highly enough to contend with Tierney for a role?