Arsenal eye Dutch defender after initial knockback

Arsenal are believed to have set their sights on Crystal Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt this month, after the club ruled out an exit for Tyrick Mitchell.

The two have been battling it out for minutes this season, with both featuring 11 times in the left-back role this term, although Mitchell sneaks it on minutes with 11 starts of the 21 PL matches thus far.

The Gunners were believed to have shown interest in the younger left-back, but Crystal Palace are supposedly unwilling to discuss his exit as they see him as the long-term option for the role, and the Mirror claims we are now turning our attentions to his team-mate.

PVA has only six months remaining on his current deal, which will be a huge boost in our negotiations as we look to not overspend this window, and he may well have ambitions to return to a bigger club after failing to break into Chelsea’s first-team squad despite showing promise in their academy.

A new left-back coming in could well open the door for Ainsley Maitland-Niles to leave on loan, with a number of clubs believed to be of interest, as the English defender eyes regular action ahead of the European Championships this summer.

Would Van Aanholt be an improvement on our options at left-back as we seek cover for Kieran Tierney?

