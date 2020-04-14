Arteta identifies ideal Aubameyang replacement for Arsenal, but faces competition from Chelsea

Arsenal are lining up Luka Jovic to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly making Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic his preferred transfer target to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea are also mentioned as suitors for Jovic as Sport claim Arsenal boss Arteta is eager to land the Serbia international due to doubts over Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international is nearing the final year of his contract with Arsenal and will be a tough act to follow after his world class form in his time in north London.

Many Gooners will no doubt be unconvinced about Jovic stepping up to replace such a lethal finisher and consistent performer, but the 22-year-old looked a huge talent before earning his big move to Madrid last summer.

Jovic looked a world class talent in the making at previous club Eintracht Frankfurt, and if Arteta sees something in him, it could be that he’ll be the manager to get him back to his best after his struggles in Spain.

Chelsea also need to strengthen up front after a challenging first season under Frank Lampard, and if the Blues end up getting that final Champions League spot, it will surely give them a huge edge in this transfer battle.