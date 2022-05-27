Arsenal eye move for 22 year-old Ligue 1 midfielder

Arsenal are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Cheick Doucoure from Lens this summer.

The Gunners are believed to be preparing for another summer of spending, with a striker, a forward and a central midfielder believed to be amongst their priorities at present.

With a return to European football having been earned through our fifth placed finish in the Premier League, we are expected to bolster our options ahead of the new campaign whether we offload some of our current stars or not, and the midfield did become a problem area during our most recent campaign.

Doucoure could well be the guy to come in and strengthen our options for the new season according to the Mirror, with the midfielder believed to have been unhappy to have seen his club block his move to Tottenham 12 months ago before another impressive season in France.

It would be interesting to see if he could earn a regular starting role in our side if he does move, as he could well be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey through the middle. He isn’t one to soak up the spotlight, but he is happy do those unappreciated jobs well, and that allows others to be more exuberant.

Should an upgrade to Xhaka be high on our radar this summer? What other roles should be high on our wishlist along with a forward (or two)?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section