Arsenal are claimed to be eyeing the sale of seven players this summer in order to raise funds to reinvest in the playing squad.

The Gunners disappointed by failing to sign a single player during the January transfer window, despite having a challenge on their hands to qualify for the Champions League, but the club is already reported to be looking ahead to the summer.

The Sun claims that the club is currently set on selling seven of their players, all of which are currently out on loan, in order to raise funds for their summer transfers.

All of Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alex Runarsson and Reiss Nelson are all believed to be on the club’s minds as potential departures this summer, with some of their futures already sewn up.

Mavropanos, Torreira and Guendouzi all have buy options or buying obligations included in their current deals, and it would be a shock to me if none of their current sides attempted to make their stays more permanent.

Bellerin and Maitland-Niles are unlikely to be shy of offers come the summer, but I don’t imagine we’ll be expecting to receive much money for the likes of Runarsson or Nelson, who have struggled to show much in the last 18 months.

It’s a shame that Reiss has failed to make the grade of late, having been knocking on the door of the Arsenal first-team around 18 months ago, but now looks set for an exit. Some used to believe that Nelson could be the next Serge Gnabry, another former academy star who rose to stardom after being overlooked by Arsene Wenger, but I would be surprised if anyone still believed Reiss was of the same potential.

Would you hope there could still be a future for any of the seven? Could we live to regret any of their sales?

Patrick