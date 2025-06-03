Arsenal eye summer move to Hale End academy for Blackburn starlet

Arsenal are preparing a move for highly rated Blackburn Rovers teenager Igor Tyjon as they continue to invest in long-term talent for the future. While Mikel Arteta is focused on strengthening the first team squad ahead of a major push next season, the club’s recruitment team remain committed to enhancing the pipeline at academy level.

According to Alan Nixon via SunSport, the Gunners are willing to pay £1 million up front for the 17-year-old striker, with further performance-related add-ons tied to future appearances. Blackburn are said to be open to negotiating a deal, but will reportedly push for the highest possible fee for their young prospect. Manchester United have previously shown interest, though the player opted to remain at Ewood Park. However, the lure of Arsenal may prove far more difficult to turn down.

Tyjon Impresses at Youth Level with Club and Country

Tyjon has already gained valuable exposure at both club and international level. He featured at the UEFA Under-17 European Championship, where Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri and Jack Porter were also involved. Though primarily a striker, Tyjon is capable of playing out wide, giving him the kind of positional flexibility Arsenal value in developing players.

This season, he made seven appearances in Premier League 2 for Blackburn’s Under-21s, scoring four goals. He also made his senior debut for the Championship side via a substitute appearance. Internationally, he has represented England at youth level but is also eligible to play for Poland, having featured for their Under-16s in the past.

Arsenal’s Youth Pathway Remains a Key Attraction

Arsenal’s reputation for promoting youth continues to be a major selling point for emerging talent. With the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe having risen through the ranks, the club have shown a consistent willingness to give youngsters a real chance. If Tyjon completes the move, he is expected to begin his journey with the Hale End academy while occasionally training with the first team, part of a clear long-term integration strategy.

This is certainly one to watch, and as always, JustArsenal will keep you updated.

Thoughts on the move?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

