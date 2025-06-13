Arsenal eye up Juventus winger as real alternative to Nico Williams

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Juventus winger Kenan Yıldız as their next wide-forward acquisition, with new technical staff influence playing a key role in the pursuit. Yıldız, 20, ended the 2024-25 season with an impressive tally of ten goals and six assists across all competitions, featuring primarily on the left flank but also drifting centrally and to the right.

The driving force behind this interest is Matteo Tognozzi, the scout credited with discovering Yıldız during his time at Juventus. Tognozzi is set to join Arsenal, working alongside sporting director Andrea Berta, which gives the club confidence in securing the forward.

Yıldız seen as more affordable and flexible than Williams

Yıldız has emerged as a viable alternative due to complications in Arsenal’s pursuit of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams. While Williams’ release clause of around €58 million is considered agreeable, however his reported high wage demand exceeds Arsenal’s salary structure. In contrast, Yıldız, though in talks over a new deal with Juventus, is seen as a more feasible and still high-potential option, according to Just Arsenal Sources.

Interest in Yıldız extends beyond North London. Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea have been credited with previous interest, with some reports valuing him at up to €90 million. Despite this, Arsenal appear to have the strongest and most active intent, with Italian outlet Tutto Sport describing them as the “most interested” club.

Arteta keen on adding versatility and youth to his front line

Standing at 1.87m, Yıldız is a versatile attacker capable of playing on either wing, as a No.10, or even as a centre-forward. He is comfortable with both feet and suits Arteta’s possession-based, multi-dimensional system. His breakout season for Juventus included a memorable Champions League debut goal and a standout Serie A campaign that earned him a spot in the 2024-25 Team of the Season and Serie A’s Goal of the Month in January 2025.

As Arsenal prepare to reinforce their attacking options, Yıldız represents both immediate depth and long-term potential. With Tognozzi pushing for the deal and Arsenal ready to spend up to £60 million, negotiations look promising, though Juventus would prefer a fee closer to €100 million for a player under contract until 2029.

Does Kenan Yildiz seem like a good alternative to Nico Williams to you?

