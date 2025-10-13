Arsenal eye versatile Ligue1 teenager amid growing transfer interest

Arsenal are believed to be one several Premier League sides to have recently sent scouts to watch a versatile young defender in France. The season is currently in full swing, but that has not stopped the rumour mill from turning as the Gunners continue to be linked with several emerging talents. After a productive summer transfer window, Arsenal now arguably boast one of the strongest squads in the Premier League. Despite their solid position, the club still have one eye on the market, monitoring prospects who could raise the level even further. The latest name linked is a 17-year-old defender impressing in Ligue 1.

Arsenal join race for FC Nantes prodigy

According to CaughtOffside, FC Nantes prodigy Tylel Tati has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s top clubs, with Arsenal among the growing list of suitors. Already earning senior minutes at just 17, the youngster has drawn interest from elite scouts across the continent. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are said to have sent representatives to monitor his progress closely.

Interest in the 2008-born talent extends beyond England, with Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen also reportedly keeping tabs on him. Despite the growing speculation, Nantes are taking a measured approach, focusing on the teenager’s development before considering serious offers.

A rising talent with versatility

Tati has already shown impressive adaptability in his short time with the Nantes first team. While predominantly a central defender, he has also featured comfortably at left-back and in defensive midfield. His versatility and composure beyond his years make him a standout prospect in French football, and it is no surprise that Arsenal’s recruitment team are keeping a close eye on his progress.

Benjamin Kenneth

