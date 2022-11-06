Arsenal eyeing a move for 20-year-old defensive midfielder

Arsenal has been linked with a move for 20-year-old defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba.

The youngster is delivering some fine performances on the books of Vitória Guimarães and has attracted the attention of top clubs around Europe.

A move to a bigger club could be on the cards and Arsenal wants to win the race for his signature.

Arsenal is the best place for the world’s top young talents and Bamba could be the next top-rated player that joins them.

A report on Mirror Sport reveals the Gunners are watching him as he develops his skills.

They have been informed that he has a market valuation worth around £26.5million.

The Gunners could negotiate that fee down if their interest in his signature becomes serious before the transfer window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bamba is not known by most Arsenal fans, but that doesn’t mean he will not do a good job if we sign him.

However, we have to be sure the youngster can deliver in the Premier League.

We already have Albert Sambi Lokongo struggling to play for us now and it won’t make sense to add another player that will not contribute immediately.

We need to start signing players who have the quality to do well in the league as soon as they arrive at the club.