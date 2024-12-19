Arsenal eyeing a move for Atalanta star to bolster important position

Arsenal has identified Marco Carnesecchi as a potential signing ahead of the January transfer window as the Gunners aim to reinforce their goalkeeping options. The Italian shot-stopper, who has been pivotal for Atalanta in their title challenge this season, has reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal’s recruitment team. According to Team Talk, Carnesecchi’s performances in Serie A have placed him firmly on Arsenal’s radar, and they see him as a strong candidate to bolster their squad.

Currently, Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation is in flux. The club brought in Neto on loan from Bournemouth late in the summer window after Aaron Ramsdale’s sudden departure. However, there is no intention of retaining the Brazilian beyond this season. Arsenal’s focus has shifted to securing a more permanent solution, and Carnesecchi appears to fit their criteria for a long-term backup or competitor to David Raya.

The Gunners are renowned for their meticulous scouting of talent across Europe, and Carnesecchi’s impressive displays for Atalanta have made him a standout choice. Arteta’s approach to squad management emphasises the importance of depth and competition in all positions. Bringing in a highly regarded goalkeeper like Carnesecchi would not only provide reliable cover for Raya but also push the Spaniard to maintain his high standards.

Raya, who joined Arsenal as their first-choice goalkeeper, is already regarded as one of the best in Europe. Still, Arteta understands the risks of relying too heavily on one player in a demanding season. By targeting Carnesecchi, Arsenal aims to address this vulnerability, ensuring they are not left exposed in case of injuries or dips in form.

While Carnesecchi remains a top target, Arsenal is prepared to wait until the summer to finalise any deal. This cautious approach allows them to continue monitoring his development while evaluating other options if necessary. Arteta’s long-term vision for the team hinges on consistent improvement, and the addition of Carnesecchi could play a crucial role in maintaining Arsenal’s competitiveness across all competitions.

