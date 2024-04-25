Arsenal eyeing a stunning swoop for another Man City player

Arsenal has enjoyed signing players from Manchester City since Mikel Arteta became the manager, and more could move to the Emirates.

The Gunners poached Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from the Premier League champions.

They also tried to sign Ilkay Gundogan when he ran down his contract but failed. Reports continue to link them with a move for Joao Cancelo who is spending this season on loan at Barcelona.

His national team and club teammate, Bernardo Silva, is the latest City player to enter Arsenal’s radar, Fichajes reports.

Silva is a key player for City who fought hard to keep him at the end of last season, but the report claims Arsenal is eyeing a swoop for him.

It claims the Gunners are not the only club showing an interest in his signature, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, and Bayern Munich also following the attacking midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Silva is one of the best players at City and he is a profile our current team does not have.

City also knows they have a good player on their hands and will fight to keep him beyond this campaign.

This means he will only leave the club if he forces a move and tells them he needs a change.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…