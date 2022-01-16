Arsenal eyeing a surprise move for former Premier League star

Arsenal could bring Diego Costa back to London following a report linking them with a move for the former Chelsea man.

The Spanish striker has just won the Brazilian league with Atlético Mineiro and wants a return to Europe.

Todofichajes says he has entered Arsenal’s plans as the Gunners struggle to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Mikel Arteta wants to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and he is pushing for the signature of Costa.

The striker is currently on holiday, but he has made it clear that he wants a return to the Premier League.

He is now waiting for Arsenal to contact his representatives over a move over to London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is quite a surprise and interesting rumour. Costa was one of the best strikers the Premier League has had, but the attacker has a hot head and that should worry Arteta.

The Spanish gaffer has built his team around a young set of players who have been easy to manage so far.

Adding Costa to the group could disrupt the peace, regardless of his on-field performance.

It is much safer to reintegrate Aubameyang into the squad than to add Costa to it.