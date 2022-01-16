Arsenal eyeing a surprise move for former Premier League star

Arsenal could bring Diego Costa back to London following a report linking them with a move for the former Chelsea man.
The Spanish striker has just won the Brazilian league with Atlético Mineiro and wants a return to Europe.
Todofichajes says he has entered Arsenal’s plans as the Gunners struggle to sign Dusan Vlahovic.
Mikel Arteta wants to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and he is pushing for the signature of Costa.
The striker is currently on holiday, but he has made it clear that he wants a return to the Premier League.
He is now waiting for Arsenal to contact his representatives over a move over to London.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This is quite a surprise and interesting rumour. Costa was one of the best strikers the Premier League has had, but the attacker has a hot head and that should worry Arteta.
The Spanish gaffer has built his team around a young set of players who have been easy to manage so far.
Adding Costa to the group could disrupt the peace, regardless of his on-field performance.
It is much safer to reintegrate Aubameyang into the squad than to add Costa to it.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Surely part of the managers job… is to manage players?
Instead of shipping out players and losing money hand over fist, this should be happening.
Why was Costa managed at Chelsea and Atletico, but deemed to hot to handle at The Arsenal?
Whether he would be a good signing or not, is a different matter, but I remember Chelsea trying to hold on to him.
To be honest,I don’t know how he’s been performing since leaving AM.if he can still perform in the PL and score goals,I wouldn’t mind having him until the end of the season,he could teach a few things to our youngster and bring a different mentality,one we’ve been missing.
Costa below 30 was a beast and a handful, above 30, im not sure but would not be against it. Would he be too much for Arteta to deal with?
Yes please, we could do with an animal up front!
Can’t see it happening though.
Not a good move. Another ex Chelsea man. For Christ sakes spend the money and get a good young strong player who wants a career not a final pay chec have we not learnt anything. For God sakes
What an absolutely ridiculous proposition!!! If this were to happen, especially after all the chatter regarding the potential acquisition of players the likes of Vlahovic and Isak, I would suggest that this club needs to move on from both Edu and MA sooner rather than later…as for all you thirsty clowns who have been propping-up this move, due to their secret infatuation with a player who appeared to have toyed with our gutless defenders at the time, please keep in mind what his gig has actually been since the time he left Chelsea some years ago….12 goals in 61 appearances, in a 4 year period spell at Athletico, then had to go to Brazil just to get a paycheque…btw he’s 33
Any Gooner who gives this daft rumour a minutes thought can easily see it is nonsense! Costa will NOT be coming to Arsenal. That is beyond obvious!
I had better explain why though, for those who cannot think properly for themselves. Costa is a well known oaf and thug and exactly the sort of player who should be never be let within a great distance from our club. MA will be well aware of this fact.
Costa is also over the hill and not the player he was when at Chelsea. It will NOT happen.!