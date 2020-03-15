Arsenal eyeing another unknown Brazilian youngster

Arsenal are said to be keeping close tabs on another Brazilian youngster currently, with Bruno Fuchs a possible target this summer.

With little football likely to be played any time soon, the attention turns the transfer market, and the latest target happens to be another central defender.

Pablo Mari joined from Serie A side Flamengo on a loan deal with an option to buy, and the jury remains out on whether such a permanent deal would be profitable to our side. The left-footed Spaniard has just made his Premier League debut before the suspension of the division, and looks deserving of an extended run in the first team.

We are now believed to be looking to potentially bring in a young player from Mari’s current club rival Internacional. Bruno Fuchs is hardly a household name in Europe, but he is picking up a number of potential suitors on the continent as word spreads of his performances, and we are amongst those reportedly scouting him currently.

The 20 year-old may see the opportunity to play alongside fellow Brazilians Gabriel Martinelli and David Luiz as exciting, and the fact that the former has been given so many chances this season could be a big plus for any move we make.

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta sees a long-term future for Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Sokratis or Mustafi at Arsenal, but it seems near certain that at least one of them will have to leave the club should move for Fuchs and/or Mari this summer.

I personally think that Rob Holding has been hampered by injuries, but is more than good enough to stay with us long-term, while Mari also looks like a good acquisition.

Which defenders would be top of your discard pile? How many years does Luiz have left at the top of the game?

Patrick