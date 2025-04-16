Arsenal eyeing Bundesliga star amid Premier League return rumours

Palhinha’s stint in Germany has been far from ideal, with limited playing time hindering his impact at Bayern. The Bundesliga giants are now prioritising a contract extension for Leon Goretzka, signalling that Palhinha may not be part of their long-term plans. As a result, his representatives are exploring opportunities back in England, where his combative style and defensive prowess previously earned him widespread acclaim.

Arsenal’s midfield situation makes this potential move particularly compelling. With Thomas Partey and Jorginho both out of contract this summer, the Gunners could face a significant gap in their squad. Palhinha’s ability to shield the defence and break up opposition attacks would make him an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s side. His performances at Fulham demonstrated his suitability for the Premier League’s physical demands, and he could bring much-needed depth and quality to Arsenal’s midfield.

While the likes of Manchester United are also rumoured to be interested, Arsenal might have an edge given their recent resurgence under Arteta and their growing reputation as serious title contenders. Palhinha’s experience and skill set align well with Arsenal’s ambitions to build a robust squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Although nothing concrete has emerged yet, Palhinha’s desire for a Premier League return suggests Arsenal could be in the mix for his signature. Whether this potential transfer materialises remains to be seen, but it is undoubtedly one for Arsenal fans to watch closely as the summer window approaches.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…