Arsenal eyeing David Luiz replacement after failing to trigger clause

Arsenal are eyeing a deal to sign Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with David Luiz’s agent confirming Arsenal’s extension clause has expired.

The Gunners agreed a deal to sign Luiz from Chelsea last summer on a one-year deal, with a one-year extension clause included that we could have triggered at any point, but the player’s agent Kia Joorabchian has confirmed that the option has since expired.

He told Sky Sports: “Arsenal had an option, which expired. We also had a pandemic [coronavirus]. So the option expired in the middle of the pandemic.

“We are all very aware of that situation and we are all trying, very slowly, to get back to this ‘new normal’.

“These contract situations, these renewals, if he stays or if he goes… will all sort themselves out when we get back to some kind of ‘new normal’.

“David will sit down with Arsenal before the season begins, have his conversations and they will both decide if he will stay or not.

“That will come before the season starts. The chances are very high [of Luiz being at Arsenal next season]. There is no desire to leave.”

90Min has now stated that Arsenal are eyeing PSG’s Thiago Silva as a potential replacement for the former Chelsea defender.

Silva is turning 35 years-old in September, but is showing no signs of faltering, playing to a high level for both club and country throughout.

PSG are not said to be offering him an extension to his current deal, and he may well be headed to the Premier League, with us, Everton, Newcastle, West Ham and Wolves credited with an interest.

Thiago would of course bring leadership qualities to our squad also, having captained both club and country over the years.

Would Silva be an upgrade on David Luiz? What other experienced defenders could we target this summer? Has Luiz not done enough under Arteta to be considered a key player going forwards?

Patrick