Arsenal eyeing deal for winger that Real Madrid are open to sell

Real Madrid are said to be looking to cash-in on Marco Asensio in January, with Arsenal believed to be keen on such a deal.

The 25 year-old moved to the Spanish capital from Mallorca in 2015, a year after the initial deal had been agreed which included him completing the season with the club who brought him through their ranks.

He impressed in his initial years with the club, Featuring predominantly on the right wing, but has struggled to hold down a regular starting role this term, with just three starts from their 11 league outings, and could well be on the move.

With just 18 months remaining on his contract this winter, El Nacional claims that Real are looking into the possibility of cashing in on his signature, and Arsenal are believed to be amongst his potential suitors.

We have a positive working relationship with the Galacaticos, having negotiated deals for Mesut Ozil, Dani Ceballos (twice) and Martin Odegaard’s arrivals in recent seasons, and we could well look to try and make the most of that relationship once again for Asensio.

While I believe that Marco would be a good fit in our team, I do struggle to believe that the winger role is one that we will be looking to bolster come January, even with both Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed for the AFCON early in 2022.

Do you believe that we could look to bring in another winger in the coming window? Do you agree that Asensio would fit in well within our squad IF we was to look at bolstering the role?

Patrick