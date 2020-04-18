Arsenal eyeing England Under-20 international in bargain deal

Arsenal are said to be eyeing a move for Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes, with Newcastle United also credited with an interest.

The 21 year-old has established himself as a key member of the Blue squad, starting 50 league games since the start of the 2018-19 campaign despite his young age.

Downes helped Luton to earn a runners-up spot and automatic promotion to League One whilst on loan with them back in the latter part of the 2017-18 campaign, while he has also enjoyed international football for England at Under-19 and Under-20.

He could now be set to try his hand at Premier League football, with both Arsenal and Newcastle believed to be monitoring his progress with The Tractor Boys.

It is claimed that he was believed to be available for around £7 Million, a fee which may be lowered due to the financial implications of the Coronavirus.

It remains to be seen just how much of an impact the break from football will affect clubs finances, but some sides may be forced to offload some players in order to balance the books.

Luke Woolfenden is also believed to be eyed for a potential move to the Premier League this summer, having enjoyed his breakthrough campaign with Swindon in League Two last season, before nailing down his starting role for Ipswich this term. Arsenal are not amongst those currently linked, but should finances prove to be tight this summer, we could be looking more and more at cashing in on some lower league bargains.

If Arsenal do not earn European football for next season, could we take advantage of some struggling lower league clubs? Will there be a number of bargains to be had this summer due to the pandemic?

Patrick