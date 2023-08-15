Arsenal eyeing forward signing but must offload four players

Arsenal supporters find little room for complaint regarding their club’s transfer dealings in this window, as the team has executed some exceptional transactions.

Mikel Arteta has significantly bolstered his squad by securing the services of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, all the while retaining their standout performers.

Should the transfer window draw to a close at this juncture, fans would undoubtedly be content with the strength of their current squad. However, the potential for additional signings remains a possibility.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal is actively pursuing another attacking player. The club is poised to finalise this signing, provided they can successfully offload certain players.

Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe, and Nuno Tavares have been listed on the transfer market, with Arsenal open to parting ways with any of them should a suitable offer arise. The club is eager to accommodate any serious interest from potential suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our transfer window has been a good one, but we need to find ways to offload these players. Signing players is important, but offloading the deadwood in the group is also key.

We need to ensure we can seal the deal for the departure of these men before the transfer window closes.

An unnecessarily big squad will also be problematic to the team as a small squad would be and we must find the right balance, otherwise, we will struggle to know our best team.

