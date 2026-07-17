Arsenal eyeing London-based French defender after Saliba injury

William Saliba could be sidelined for up to five months after suffering a serious back fracture, with Arsenal now looking for a replacement for the defender from the Premier League.

Saliba is a vital player for the Gunners, and he had been dealing with back pain for several months, including during the final stages of last season. Despite the issue, he still made himself available for France at the World Cup.

However, the decision may now be one that he regrets, as his condition has worsened and he will require surgery. The defender’s absence could leave Arsenal without one of their most important players at the beginning of the new season.

The Gunners are expected to start the campaign without Saliba in their squad, and they are now considering options to strengthen their defence. One possible solution could be signing his national teammate as a replacement.

Arsenal identifies Saliba’s replacement

Arsenal have a strong need to add defensive cover, and they have turned their attention towards a player who already has experience in the Premier League. Maxence Lacroix has emerged as a possible target for the club during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have started showing interest in a move for Lacroix, who currently plays for Crystal Palace and has often been used as a replacement for Saliba during the World Cup.

The defender is considered a talented player who could provide quality and reliability at the back. Arsenal believe he could become a positive addition to their squad and strengthen their defensive options.

Arsenal consider move for Lacroix

Lacroix has attracted attention because of his ability and consistency, and Arsenal are now assessing whether they should make a move for his signature this summer.

The report suggests that he has become one of the club’s main targets as they look to replace Saliba and improve the overall strength of their team. The Gunners want to ensure they have enough defensive quality to compete throughout the season.

A potential move would give Arsenal another experienced Premier League defender while helping them manage the loss of Saliba. The club will now continue evaluating their options as they prepare for the new campaign.

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