According to an exclusive report from 90min, Arsenal are eyeing moves for these three soon-to-be free agents due to doubts over the size of their transfer budget.

90min report that Bournemouth ace Ryan Fraser is a target for the Gunners, as well as Chelsea star Willian and PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa.

90min claim that Willian isn’t willing to stay with the Blues unless they meet his demands for a three-year contract.

The winger’s reported desire to stay in London could give the Gunners the edge if they were to step up their interest in the Brazilian.

On the Kurzawa front, the left-back was heavily linked with a move to us in January but a deal ultimately collapsed.

90min claim that we pulled the plug in order to make our move once the France international’s contract expires this summer. This way, we could get our target, whilst also saving some cash.

More Stories / Latest News Which is your favourite Arsenal 20-21 leaked kit? The high stakes coranavirus poker that can plunge Arsenal into an even worse crisis Arsenal loanee’s sale in doubt as Gunners stick to £18m price tag

We spent big last summer, with Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba joining on permanent deals.

This season we’ve also signed Dani Ceballos, Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari on loan.

At this stage it’s hard to determine whether this report about a potentially limited budget is accurate.

Last summer much was made of our apparent restricted budget, but we went on to sign the names above.

Perhaps this is a smokescreen.

Nonetheless, Fraser, Willian and Kurzawa are some of the best free transfer options out there ahead of the next transfer window.