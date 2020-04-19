Arsenal eyeing player exchange to land coveted midfielder

Arsenal are supposedly interested in pursuing a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, while using Alexandre Lacazette as a makeweight.

The Frenchman has struggled to nail down a regular first-team role this season, albeit hampered by some niggling issues, and is linked with a possible exit from the club this summer.

Laca scored in three of his last four outings for our club, but with a number of rivals for playing places his place in the team is under threat, and we may look to offload him while his transfer value still holds.

We are claimed to be willing to offer him to Atletico Madrid this summer in a bid to convince them to part ways with Thomas Partey, who has opened the eyes of many potential suitors after his impressive displays in the Champions League.

The Ghanaian midfielder is believed to be available for around £50 Million currently, due to a clause in his contract, but his club are said to be eager to tie him down to an extension, with an enhanced sell-on fee.

Recent reports claim that the Spanish FA have proposed that current league standings are used for European qualification should the season not be completed, which could come as a blow to the Atleti who currently sit one point outside the current top four.

This proposal may well hamper their chances of keeping their top stars this summer, with the financial implications of all clubs up in the air with no idea of if/when competitions will be completed.

I’d be quite disappointed to see Lacazette leave to be quite honest as I feel he has more to give, but it is hard to argue that the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Aubameyang and Gabriel Martinelli are all more important to the club’s future, and our club is believed to be eyeing a new forward to add to the ranks in the coming window.

Bringing Partey in his place would likely prove to be a top piece of business however, and a deal which would allow both moves to happen should be more than positive for our club overall.

Is Lacazette worth £50 Million? Could we land a swap deal that doesn’t include any cash exchanging hands? Could the Frenchman earn his place as a key member of the squad in what remains of the season?

Patrick