Arsenal eyeing star who came to close to Liverpool move?

Arsenal are said to be eyeing a move to sign Nabil Fekir, only 12 months after undergoing a medical with Liverpool.

The French international ended up joining Real Betis last summer after a long saga in which he refused to extend his contract with previous club Lyon, but he had looked to have all-but completed a move to Liverpool.

Fekir is believed to have completed a medical at Anfield, before being pictured in a Liverpool top ahead of being unveiled, supposedly as the replacement for the already-departed Philippe Coutinho, but for reasons that remain unknown, the deal was not completed.

There were reports claiming his knee was an issue, which begs the question as to why he was reported to have past the medical, and it appears as if Liverpool simply pulled the plug without explanation.

The 26 year-old has continued his fine form from Ligue 1 into his new club, and has impressed in La Liga this term for his new side, and could well be in line for a move to the Premier League again this summer, although with a different club.

Arsenal were also linked with a possible move for his signature last summer, but no concrete offer is believed to have been made, but we are now said to have enquired about his possible signature in the coming window.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be eyeing up his options ahead of the summer, when Dani Ceballos is expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan deal.

Fekir could be a great addition to our ranks with his creative and goalscoring abilities, and he could well prove to be the ideal player to take up the responsibility of Ozil, who is proving over and over again that he isn’t up to the job of being our main creative spark.

Should Fekir have been signed last summer? Is a player of his making exactly what our side is missing?

Patrick