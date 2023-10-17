Arsenal eyeing up a second Fluminense talent

Arsenal recently made headlines due to their interest in Fluminense star André Trindade, as they are expected to compete with Liverpool for his signature. However, he is not the only player from that club who has piqued their interest; the midfielder’s teammate has also caught Arsenal’s attention.

A report on Sport Witness reveals that the Gunners have been closely monitoring 17-year-old Kauã Elias, who has been performing exceptionally well for Fluminense’s youth teams.

Arsenal is always vigilant when it comes to emerging talent in the Brazilian football system and has been keeping tabs on Elias. The young player is one of the most prolific talents in the Brazilian youth system, having scored four goals in two games for the Brazil U17 national team.

Elias is undoubtedly the next big talent to emerge from Fluminense, and Arsenal is keen to add him to their squad when the opportunity arises.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elias appears to be a tremendous talent, and he’s certainly someone we should keep a close eye on. However, it’s crucial to recognise that the young player will likely require more time to become ready to join our team.

The wise course of action would be to allow him to continue developing at his current club, ensuring that when we do sign him, we’ll be acquiring an exceptional player who is well-prepared for the challenges of our squad.

