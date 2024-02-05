Arsenal eyes £51 million deal for La Liga star in midfield overhaul

In a bold move aimed at revamping their midfield, Arsenal is eyeing a £51 million deal for Real Sociedad’s dynamic midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, as reported by Metro Sport. The potential transfer comes as the Gunners contemplate replacing Thomas Partey, whose time at the club has been marked by both promise and injuries.

The reported interest in Zubimendi, a 25-year-old Spanish talent, underscores Arsenal’s commitment to injecting fresh energy into their midfield ranks. Known for his versatility, precise passing, and robust defensive capabilities, Zubimendi has been a standout performer for Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Partey, who has faced intermittent spells on the sidelines due to injuries, is believed to be under consideration for replacement by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and the club’s decision-makers. The potential arrival of Zubimendi signals a strategic move to enhance the team’s overall balance.

The proposed £51 million transfer fee reflects Arsenal’s determination to secure the services of an accomplished midfielder. Zubimendi’s potential addition aligns with Arteta’s vision for a competitive and well-rounded squad capable of making a statement in English football.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi is highly thought of but the big question will be, can he seamlessly fill the void that will be left by Partey?

If he does, then brilliant but if he does not then that will be a lot of money wasted and at the same time leave a big hole in an important position within the team.

Replacing Partey is one signing the club must get right.

