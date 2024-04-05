Arsenal eyes a Serie A goalkeeper as David Raya’s backup

Arsenal is actively preparing for the post-Aaron Ramsdale era at the club, as indications suggest the Englishman is poised to depart in search of more playing time.

Ramsdale has conceded the number one goalkeeper position at Arsenal to David Raya, and he is discontent with the reduced playing opportunities.

Desiring more game time, the goalkeeper is keen to secure a transfer, particularly if he can join a team where he would be their first-choice goalkeeper.

Recognising Ramsdale’s intentions, Arsenal are already scouting for a replacement, with several names being linked to the club.

According to a report on Fichajes, the latest addition to their radar is Michele Di Gregorio of Monza.

The Italian goalkeeper is highly regarded in Serie A and has attracted interest from top clubs such as Juventus.

Considering Tottenham’s success in acquiring their current first-choice goalkeeper from Serie A, with Guglielmo Vicario proving to be a standout performer, Di Gregorio could similarly thrive at the Emirates if Arsenal secures his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to get a good keeper to serve as a backup to Raya if Ramsdale leaves and Di Gregorio could be happy with that role.

We will pay a good fee to Monza and offer him a much bigger salary than what he makes now.

