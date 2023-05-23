Arsenal eyes an ambitious swoop for Bayern Munich star

Àrsenal is reportedly eyeing an ambitious swoop for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as the German could change clubs in the summer.

Kimmich is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and has been at Bayern for most of his professional career.

Several clubs have eyed a move for him before now, but he seems content with remaining in Bavaria. That could change in the summer and Arsenal wants to be his next home.

A report on Marca reveals the Gunners and Liverpool are eyeing an ambitious swoop for the serial Bundesliga winner.

Both teams need new midfielders and see Kimmich as a player who can deliver top performances for them if he joins their group.

Kimmich is one of the most reliable players in Europe and Bayern will not want to lose him no matter what happens.

However, if the midfielder wants a change of scenery, we will have a good chance to add him to our squad.

But we must be prepared to break the bank to stand a chance to add him to our squad because Bayern does not have to sell and will ask for the most money they can get from his departure.

