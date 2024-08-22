Arsenal eyes sensational move for Europa League final hero

Arsenal is considering a move for Ademola Lookman in the final days of the transfer window as PSG has cooled its interest in the Nigerian winger.

Lookman missed Atalanta’s opening Serie A match of the season following PSG’s initial contact about adding him to their squad. However, the Ligue 1 side has since reduced its pursuit, allowing other clubs to sign the attacker.

Arsenal aims to capitalise on this shift by bringing Lookman into their squad before the window closes. The Gunners are looking to add at least one more attacker, and Lookman, who scored a hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final, fits their criteria.

According to Alfredo Pedullà, Arsenal is set to intensify their efforts to reach an agreement in the coming days. The Gunners are even considering including Jakub Kiwior in their offer to secure Lookman’s signature.

Lookman has been in superb form since joining Atalanta, and we all watched his stunning performance in the Europa League final.

However, the attacker has struggled when he plays in the Premier League, and we have to be careful about this transfer as he does not have a good record in England.

